Travelers react to mask mandate ending: 'It should have been over a long time ago'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travelers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport told Fox News they were excited that a judge voided the Biden administration's mask mandate on airplanes and said it's time to move on.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate, which required anyone two or older to wear masks on public transportation, was outside the agency's authority. She called the rule "arbitrary" and "capricious."

WATCH NOW:

"I'm thrilled. It's about time," a woman named Paula told Fox News. "It should have been over a long time ago."

Last week, the Biden administration had extended the rule to last through May 3. Paula said it shouldn't have been renewed.

COVID MASK MANDATE: UBER, AMTRAK, AIRLINES DROPPING REQUIREMENTS FOR CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES

"I was always a big proponent of vaccines and having my mask on, but I think it's time that we just move on," Chris, who landed at Reagan shortly after the ruling, said.

Another traveler, John, said: "I don't believe or feel that wearing the mask in the airport or airplane for short or long period of time is going to affect anything one way or another."

However, one woman named Ana opposed Mizelle's decision.

"Planes are kind of space where we all shared germs, and I think the mask mandate was something that people just felt safe about," she told Fox News. "If I was flying right now, I would still wear the mask even though I'm triple vaccinated. I feel like it's just a courtesy to others."

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS MASK MANDATE FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Major air carriers, including Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, announced after the ruling that wearing a mask would be optional for passengers and employees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ruling also affects public transportation like trains and buses. Companies such as Uber and Amtrak have also announced that masks are optional for customers and employees.

Victoria said: "I'm personally very happy that they had taken away the mask mandate because it's [been] taken away in restaurants, grocery stores. There's filters on the plane, why do you still wear them?"

Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report