‘Transracial’ Rachel Dolezal whines that she can’t get a job

Infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who was outed for pretending to be black in 2015, still insists she’s African American and complained in a recent interview she’s been unable to secure a new job for six years.

Dolezal, 43, who now goes by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo, sat down for a talk on the "Tamron Hall" show to whine about how she wishes people could see her for who she is rather than "what" she is.

"I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino," Dolezal told the former "Today" host in the interview, which aired on YouTube Monday.

"I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either," she lamented.

While employers didn’t outright tell Dolezal the culture vulture scandal was the reason for her rejections, she said it’s hard for them to look past the "false" information available on Google and Wikipedia.

"The only place that my true story lives is in my book," Dolezal said, waving a copy of her widely lambasted memoir, "In Full Color."

"I think that people, you know, aren’t going to go seek out my book if they’re just looking for an employee, so it’s been tough for sure, but I have not given up."

Dolezal, who identifies as "transracial" — someone who identifies with a certain race even if their biology is different — said she’s been braiding hair, writing grants, painting and doing "pep talks" on Cameo to make ends meet.

The mother of three and former NAACP leader also doubled down on her perceived black identity, saying she’s "always identified racially as human" but she’s found "more of a home in black culture and the black community."

"And that hasn’t changed," Dolezal continued.

"I’m still the same person I was in May of 2015, I’m still doing the work, I’m still pressing forward, but it has been really tough for sure."

In 2015, Dolezal, who taught Africana studies at Eastern Washington University, was outed as a race faker after a local news reporter unearthed photos of her as a child and spoke to her parents, who were unequivocally Caucasian.

She was ousted from her jobs and widely criticized for her dishonesty.