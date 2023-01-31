Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Transgender Instagram model allegedly murdered dad, stabbed sister after 'argument over a laptop': prosecutors

Nikki Secondino indicted in Brooklyn for allegedly bludgeoning, stabbing her father to death in his sleep, nearly killing teen sister

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A transgender Instagram model allegedly brutally murdered her father and stabbed her teen sister inside their New York City home following an "argument over a laptop," prosecutors said Monday. 

Nikki Secondino, 22, was indicted in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Monday on murder, attempted murder and others charged in connection to the middle of the night killing of her father, Carlo Secondino, 61, and the nearly fatal wounding of 19-year-old sister Liana on Dec. 29. 

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement that "this defendant is charged with brutally killing her own father and then stabbing her younger sister, allegedly following an argument over a laptop," according to the New York Post. "My office will vigorously prosecute this horrific case and seek justice for the victims."

Prosecutors said Nikki Secondino "snapped" after years of family turmoil when her father told her she had to move out of the house in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, within 30 days. The six-count indictment, which was unsealed during the hearing, alleges Secondino admitted to coming out of her bedroom around 5:20 a.m., spotting her father asleep on the couch and bashing his head with a hammer, WNBC reported. 

She then allegedly told investigators she "grabbed my favorite German steel knife and stabbed the s--- out of him," the complaint says, according to the Post. 

Hearing commotion in the living room, the sister attempted to intervene. That’s when Secondino allegedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the back, head and stomach. Though badly injured, the 19-year-old underwent surgery and survived. 

Carlo Secondino shared a photo to Facebook smiling with his two daughters.

Carlo Secondino shared a photo to Facebook smiling with his two daughters. (Facebook)

"I wanted them dead," Secondino allegedly told investigators, according to the complaint. 

N.Y. Daily News reported that court documents say Nikki Secondino tried to blame the attack on a fabricated pair of robbers during a home invasion but later admitted to being behind the bloody rampage. Just 40 minutes after police arrived at the scene, she told officers, "They took my f---ing family. Two men broke into the kitchen. They left through the window in the kitchen. They stabbed my father and sister. They tied me up. They tried to rape me," court filings say. 

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Post reported about previous turmoil in the family. In July, Nikki Secondino was granted a temporary order of protection against her father and sister. She claimed her dad was in "the mob" and had threatened her. She dialed 911 during an argument, and her sister was charged with assault and criminal mischief for allegedly tearing down window blinds and cutting Nikki’s hand. 

The entrance to Rikers Island on Oct. 19, 2021, in New York City.

The entrance to Rikers Island on Oct. 19, 2021, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In a 2020 interview on the "United We Rant" podcast, Nikki Secondino said she was born Nicholas Secondino but transitioned to being a woman in her late teens, adding that her dad was supportive, according to the Post. She was sent back to Rikers Island, where she remains held without bail. 

WNBC reported that Secondino had nearly 16,000 followers on Instagram. In her bio, she described herself as a "public figure," "model" and a "living lookbook." 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 