Virginia
Published

Transgender activist fatally stabs her father inside multimillion-dollar Virginia Beach mansion: cops

Police referred to the suspect as Michael (Norah) Horwitz, a biological man who is transitioning to a woman

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
A Virginia dentist was allegedly murdered by his transgender daughter during a fight over the weekend, police said. 

Dr. Abbey Horwitz, 68, suffered "multiple" stab wounds shortly before 9 a.m. June 3 in their $2.1 million Virginia Beach home, and was pronounced dead by 9:13 a.m, police said. 

Horwitz's daughter, a biological male who is in the process of transitioning to a woman, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. 

Police named the suspect as "Michael (Norah) Horwitz" in a press release and used the pronoun "she." 

norah horwitz selfie

Norah "Michael" Horwitz, a biological male in the process of transitioning to a woman, allegedly fatally stabbed her dad. (Norah Horwitz/Facebook)

Norah Horwitz is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond, and has been placed under suicide watch, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Police didn't give a motive for the alleged attack. 

Norah is named as "Michael" in her slain father's page on his dentistry practice's site The Art of Dentistry, which says he has been married to his wife, Brenda, for over 25 years and "is the proud parent of their three children, Michael, Shayna and Jonathan."

michael "norah" horwitz mugshot

Michael "Norah" Horwitz is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond. (Virginia Beach Jail)

There's also a family photo on Abbey's business website that shows Norah as "Michael."

Before identifying as a woman Norah was a drag queen in Portland, Oregon, who went by the name "Menorah Horwitz" and wrote for portlandmercurcy.com, a publication focused on the LGBTQ+ community, and has been a social activist. 

In one of her stories on the site from 2017, Norah says her mom is her "first favorite superhero" who "taught me how to disappear."

"I’m learning to turn invisible to live as a woman," Norah wrote. "It’s a talent I have for being transparent. I let you see right through me, and act like I don’t see you at all. I’m half here and half hidden, a trick I learned from the smartest woman I know."

norah horwitz writing sample

Norah Horwitz, who is accused of murdering her dad, wrote this in 2017. (portlandmercury.com)

Norah's dad, who his patients knew as "Abbey," has been a dentist for more than 40 years and has roots in the Bronx, New York

A former patient told 13NewsNow that his wife had retired in February, and they were looking to travel. 

He's already been to Nicaragua as part of a trip with Physicians for Peace to teach people about good oral hygiene, according to his website. 

He's also an active and proud member of the Jewish community, which included volunteer dental services and projects in Israel as well as Romania and the former Soviet Union.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48