Biden warns of ‘armed hate groups’ targeting transgender marchers, endangered LGBT kids as Pride Month begins

President Biden claimed that transgender children are in danger from "armed hate groups" across the country in a recent proclamation for Pride Month.

The proclamation, released one day before the start of Pride Month, focused on "transgender youth" and children, declaring that such young people "in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned."

"[C]hildren’s hospitals" were also identified as a place where LGBT Americans are being threatened by "armed hate groups."

"Youth leaders are organizing walkouts at high schools and colleges across the country to protest discriminatory laws. LGBTQI+ young people and their parents are demonstrating unimaginable courage by testifying in State capitols in defense of their basic rights," the proclamation continued.

The document used the terms "youth," "children" and "young" to describe transgender and "LGBTQI+" identifying individuals at least 9 times.

Notably, Biden claimed that "State and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community."

The document warns of the threat of "armed hate groups" targeting LGBTQI members: "Homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life, as armed hate groups intimidate people at Pride marches and drag performances, and threaten doctors’ offices and children’s hospitals that offer care to the LGBTQI+ community. Our hearts are heavy with grief for the loved ones we have lost to anti-LGBTQI+ violence."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

In May, an advocacy group called the American Principles Project cautioned parents across the United States as recent legislation in California and Minnesota would allow children to access sex-change drugs or surgical procedures, regardless of if the minor is traveling from another state.

Those pieces of legislation, which some critics have termed " trans refuge " or "trans tourism" bills, threaten to use the power of state courts to take temporary emergency jurisdiction over minors who are seeking access to sex-change drugs and other procedures.

Biden's proclamation also took aim at "conversion therapy" and touted the president's signing of the so-called "Respect for Marriage Act," which he said was symbolic of a simple truth.

"Deciding who to marry is one of life’s most profound decisions, so we etched a simple truth into law: Love is love."

