Towns under 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality begin preparing for rare event

Towns across North America are preparing for a solar eclipse event that will not repeat for another 21 years.

The Great North American Solar Eclipse is set to arch through Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 8, 2024, Fox Weather reports.

The astrological event will be most intense in a strip of area that crests through Mexico, the middle of Texas, parts of at least 14 other continental states, and southeastern Canada.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and scores a bull's-eye by completely blotting out the sunlight.

The April 2024 eclipse will be the last of its kind in North America until 2045.

Cities and towns along the route that will experience the totality are already preparing celebrations and viewing parties.

A multi-day festival is planned for Del Rio, Texas called "Solar Eclipse Fest" — it is set to begin on April 5 and ending April 9.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio is planning a massive tail gate event to celebrate the occasion.

It is never safe to look directly at the sun without a safe solar filter.