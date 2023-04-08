Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Solar Eclipse
Published

Towns under 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality begin preparing for rare event

Next solar eclipse of its kind in North America will be in 2045

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Towns across North America are preparing for a solar eclipse event that will not repeat for another 21 years.

The Great North American Solar Eclipse is set to arch through Mexico, the United States, and Canada on April 8, 2024, Fox Weather reports.

WHAT CAUSES A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

The astrological event will be most intense in a strip of area that crests through Mexico, the middle of Texas, parts of at least 14 other continental states, and southeastern Canada.

The Diamond Ring appears as the Moon passes beyond the edge of the sun during the Great American Solar Eclipse at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon, on Monday, August 21, 2017.

The Diamond Ring appears as the Moon passes beyond the edge of the sun during the Great American Solar Eclipse at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon, on Monday, August 21, 2017. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and scores a bull's-eye by completely blotting out the sunlight.

The April 2024 eclipse will be the last of its kind in North America until 2045.

LAST SOLAR ECLIPSE OF 2022 STUNS SKYWATCHERS

FILE - People attend a solar eclipse viewing event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, on Aug. 21, 2017.

FILE - People attend a solar eclipse viewing event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, on Aug. 21, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhao Hanrong via Getty Images)

Cities and towns along the route that will experience the totality are already preparing celebrations and viewing parties.

A multi-day festival is planned for Del Rio, Texas called "Solar Eclipse Fest" — it is set to begin on April 5 and ending April 9.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio is planning a massive tail gate event to celebrate the occasion.

Fox Weather map shows 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality.

Fox Weather map shows 2024 solar eclipse's path of totality. (Fox Weather)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is never safe to look directly at the sun without a safe solar filter. 

When watching a partial solar eclipse, solar viewing or eclipse glasses are required. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com