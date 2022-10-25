Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sun
Published

The last solar eclipse of 2022 stuns skywatchers

The final lunar eclipse of 2022 takes place next month

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
October's partial solar eclipse seen over Germany Video

October's partial solar eclipse seen over Germany

The partial solar eclipse over Hamburg, Germany

The last solar eclipse of the year was visible on Tuesday across Europe, Asia and Africa.

The partial solar eclipse started shortly before 5 a.m. EDT and ended a minute after 9 a.m.

At its maximum point, 82% of the sun was eclipsed by the moon.

During a partial solar eclipse, it looks as if a "bite" has been taken out of the sun.

NASA TEAM TO STUDY UFOS, RELEASE REPORT TO PUBLIC IN 2023

  • The partial solar eclipse in Georgia
    Image 1 of 3

    A picture taken through a telescope shows an aircraft silhouetted against the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Kojori outside Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2022. (Reuters/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • The partial solar eclipse in Dubai
    Image 2 of 3

    A person watches a partial solar eclipse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 25, 2022.  (Reuters/Amr Alfiky)

  • The partial solar eclipse in Kazakhstan
    Image 3 of 3

    A partial solar eclipse is pictured over a church in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan, Oct. 25, 2022. (Reuters/Pavel Mikheyev)

The final lunar eclipse of 2022 is set for Nov. 8, and the next total solar eclipse will be visible in Australia, Antarctica and Southeast Asia on April 20 of next year.

For North America, the next total solar eclipse is slated for April 8, 2024.

A view of a partial solar eclipse is seen in Cairo, Egypt Oct. 25, 2022.

A view of a partial solar eclipse is seen in Cairo, Egypt Oct. 25, 2022. (Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

The path of the eclipse enters the U.S. in Texas, traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. 

WEBB TELESCOPE CAPTURES STUNNING IMAGE OF PILLARS OF CREATION

A stray dog stands as partial solar eclipse is seen at a construction site in Mumbai, India, Oct. 25, 2022.

A stray dog stands as partial solar eclipse is seen at a construction site in Mumbai, India, Oct. 25, 2022. (Reuters/Niharika Kulkarni)

It is never safe to look directly at the sun without a safe solar filter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When watching a partial solar eclipse, solar viewing or eclipse glasses are required. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 