Oregon child attacked by coyote during game of hide-and-seek in backyard; state officials sound alarm

A 9-year-old Oregon child was bitten by a coyote while playing hide-and-seek in a Portland neighborhood, prompting state wildlife officials to warn parents to keep a close eye on kids outdoors and to scare off the animals if they appear.

According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), the attack happened Thursday evening around 6:15 in Portland’s Alameda neighborhood. Two children, ages 9 and 3, were playing outside when a coyote approached the older child and grabbed the child's foot.

The child, wearing socks but no shoes, managed to shake free and run while the coyote gave chase. The child’s father shouted from the porch, and the animal fled.

The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

ODFW staff immediately launched an investigation, canvassed the neighborhood and posted flyers warning residents. In the days since, officials have continued monitoring the area and working with city, state and federal partners to determine next steps.

Residents are being urged to supervise young children, keep pets leashed or indoors, remove food attractants like garbage and pet food and to use loud noises or thrown objects to scare away bold coyotes.

"Under no circumstances should people provide food to coyotes or other predators," ODFW said. "Feeding by humans is frequently associated with attacks and aggressive behavior."

Coyotes are found throughout Oregon, including in Portland neighborhoods, and typically eat rodents, fruit and nuts.

Wildlife officials say feeding by people can make the animals bolder and more aggressive toward humans and pets.

ODFW urged residents to immediately report any aggressive behavior to its office at 971-673-6000 and to dial 911 in an emergency.