Tiger Woods' breathalyzer test video released

New video obtained Friday by Fox News shows Tiger Woods struggling to complete a breathalyzer test, while barefoot and handcuffed at the police department shortly after his arrest.

Woods could be seen visibly dazed and confused while he followed an officer's order to blow into the tube for his breathalyzer test. The golfer took a few seconds before the machine finally accepted his reading.

"Now blow out. Blow out," the officer said before Woods followed her instructions.

"Good, there you go, keep going," she said.

The officer brought Woods back into a room and told him he would "sit there for a few minutes."

TIGER WOODS DUI ARREST SHOWN IN NEW DASH-CAM VIDEO

Officers found Woods sleeping at the wheel of his 2015 black Mercedes-Benz that was parked on the side of the road about 3 a.m. Monday, according to the police report. His car was still running at the time.

Woods had "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled" speech and was "sluggish, sleepy [and] unable to walk alone" at the scene, the report said. Dashboard camera video released on Wednesday showed the golfer struggling through the field sobriety test. The officer repeated instructions more than once before Woods was able to complete the task.

INSIDE THE MIND OF TIGER WOODS

The golfer released a statement Monday evening apologizing for the incident, saying it was "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." The breathalyzer and urine tests came out negative for alcohol.

"I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," the golfer said in a Monday night statement. "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Woods is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5.