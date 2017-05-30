Tiger Woods was asleep at wheel, had 'slurred' speech during DUI arrest, report shows

Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel when Florida police encountered the golfer and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, a police report released on Tuesday revealed.

Woods was alone in his 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when police approached his parked car about 3 a.m. Monday in Jupiter, according to the police report that Fox News obtained on Tuesday. The car was still running at the time.

Woods had "extremely slow and slurred, mumbled" speech and was "sluggish, sleepy [and] unable to walk alone" at the scene, according to the report. He told officers that he took several prescriptions and was unsure of where he was at the time.

The Breathalyzer and urine tests showed no alcohol was in his system, but Woods had trouble walking a straight line during the field sobriety test, the report stated. During the "walk and turn" test, Woods "could not maintain starting position" and "missed heel to toe each time." Officers also said there was no odor detected on the golfer.

Hours after news broke of his arrest Monday, Woods addressed the incident, saying "alcohol was not involved."

The golfer was booked into Palm Beach County jail about 7 a.m. under his birth name, Eldrick Woods, records showed.

Woods, 41, also was cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal space. He spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," Woods said in the Monday night statement. "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Woods did not mention where he was going at that hour or where he was coming from. He was about 20 minutes from his home on Jupiter Island, which he purchased in 2006 for $40 million. The report stated that Woods told officers different stories on his whereabouts that night and he was driving away from his home.

Notah Begay, a close friend and roommate of Woods when they played at Stanford, said on the Golf Channel after the arrest that he talked to the golfer via text messages.

"He seemed like he was in a better place," Begay said.

The 14-time major championship winner has struggled to gain back momentum in his career. He was hurt in a car crash in front of his Orlando home the day after Thanksgiving in 2009 -- and shortly afterward, news of his multiple extramarital affairs surfaced, leading to his divorce with then-wife Elin Nordegren a year later.

The golfer won his last victory in 2013, but has since suffered setbacks due to his back injuries, The Associated Press reported. He received his fourth back surgery a month ago. Just five days ago, he wrote in a blog post that he "hasn't felt better in years." Woods still ranks No. 2 in PGA Tour history with 79 victories.