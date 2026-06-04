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Celebrity Arrests

John Gotti's grandson allegedly attacked girlfriend days before reporting to prison for COVID fraud

Carmine Gotti Agnello was released without bail and is due to begin a 15-month sentence for stealing $1.1M in relief funds

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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The grandson of the late Mafia boss John Gotti is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend—just days before he was slated to report to prison to serve time for stealing COVID-19 relief funds.

Carmine Gotti Agnello, 39, allegedly attacked his girlfriend in a jealous rage just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in his Long Island, New York, home after accusing her of cheating on him, the New York Post reported. The woman eventually fled the house.

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Carmine G. Agnello leaving federal court in Central Islip New York

Carmine G. Agnello leaves federal court in Central Islip, N.Y., after being sentenced to federal prison on April 20, 2026. Agnello, grandson of the late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, was arrested for allegedly attacking his girlfriend days before reporting to prison for COVID fraud. (James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Agnello followed her outside, where he "slapped the victim on the left cheek, punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of her face, and put both hands around the victim’s neck," according to a complaint cited by the newspaper. He also allegedly kicked her and smashed her $2,000 cellphone on the ground.

Agnello is charged with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was released without bail during a Thursday appearance in a Nassau County court.

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John Gotti seated with his lawyers in court

A smiling John Gotti gestures as he chats with one of his attorneys during his assault trial here 1/30 (Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images)

Agnello was supposed to report to prison on June 12 to begin a 15-month sentence for stealing $1.1 million in COVID relief funds in 2024. He used the money to invest in cryptocurrency, prosecutors said.

Despite the short sentence, Agnello tried to delay reporting to prison, claiming he wanted to donate a kidney to his mother, Victoria Gotti, the daughter of John Gotti.

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John Gotti led New York's Gambino crime family before being sentenced to life in prison in 1992 for racketeering, murder, and other crimes. He served his time at the federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, until he died of throat cancer in 2002.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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