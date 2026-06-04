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Florida

Woman’s body washes ashore in Florida as investigators dig into beach discovery

Officials plan an autopsy as they investigate in Hollywood, Florida

By Kelsie Cairns Fox News
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Florida police are investigating after a woman's body was found on a beach Wednesday evening.

The Hollywood Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 30-year-old White female body was found washed up on the beach, with investigators seen combing the area for clues.

"Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkeling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park during the day of June 3rd. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are working in partnership with Hollywood detectives on this case," HPD said.

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image shows wide shot of city and beach

A woman's body was found in Hollywood, Florida washed up on a beach, police are investigating. (Art Wager)

Police are waiting to release the woman's identity pending next of kin identification.

photo shows beach and promenade with palm trees

A woman's body was found washed up on the beach in Hollywood, Florida.  (Julie Deshaies)

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Image shows a map location pinpointing where body was recovered

A body was found on the beach Wednesday evening prompting a police investigation. (Google Maps)

The case remains under investigation.

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