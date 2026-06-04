Woman’s body washes ashore in Florida as investigators dig into beach discovery

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Florida police are investigating after a woman's body was found on a beach Wednesday evening.

The Hollywood Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 30-year-old White female body was found washed up on the beach, with investigators seen combing the area for clues.

"Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkeling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park during the day of June 3rd. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are working in partnership with Hollywood detectives on this case," HPD said.

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Police are waiting to release the woman's identity pending next of kin identification.

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The case remains under investigation.

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