Shelter-in-place order issued in Chicago suburb as police hunt suspect after reported shooting

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Police in a Chicago suburb issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday as a manhunt was underway following a reported shooting in Lansing, Illinois.

FOX 32 Chicago reported that Lansing police urged residents in the area of the 2700 block of 170th Street to shelter in place as officers searched for a suspect who fled the area.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, black hoodie and white surgical mask while heading south from 170th Street.

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Dispatch audio reviewed by Fox News Digital indicated authorities were responding to a reported active shooter at a chemical plant across the street from the Lansing Police Department on 170th Street.

In the audio, a man can be heard saying authorities had "a helicopter up" and were "trying to find a K9." The man also said, "The offender shot every foreign subject in the business."

Lansing police have not publicly confirmed details contained in the dispatch audio, including the nature of the incident or whether anyone was injured.

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The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Lansing Police Department and Nippon Paint for additional information.

This is a developing story.