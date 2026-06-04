Karmelo Anthony trial begins with no Black jurors in racially-charged case over track meet stabbing

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Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday in the Texas murder trial of Karmelo Anthony after a jury with no Black jurors was selected in a case that has ignited racial tensions and drawn national attention.

Anthony, who is Black, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of fellow high school student Austin Metcalf, who is White, during a Frisco track meet in April 2025 and has maintained that he acted in self-defense. Both were 17 at the time.

Judge John Roach Jr. spent the first few days of the proceedings this week overseeing jury selection as attorneys worked to identify jurors who could fairly evaluate a case that has generated widespread publicity, social media debate and competing narratives since the deadly confrontation.

A 12-person jury was seated on Wednesday. None of them are Black, FOX 4 reported. The prosecutor noted during jury selection that he has never had to have this type of conversation about race with a jury, according to the outlet.

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Karmelo Anthony jury

The jury was finalized Wednesday after Roach met with attorneys and excused the first 150 jurors, FOX 4 reported. Attorneys argued over three potential jurors who prosecutors chose to dismiss, with Anthony's team saying they were Black women and "similarly situated" as a White female who prosecutors did not strike, according to the outlet.

Prosecutors countered that those three women were dismissed for a reason other than race. They were all educators, a factor that came into play during jury selection, considering the case involves students and an attack that occurred at a school function.

According to courtroom reporting from FOX 4 Dallas, Anthony appeared in court Wednesday wearing a suit and tie with a purple shirt, a color frequently worn by his supporters during court appearances. The outlet reported that the 18-year-old's hair appeared more closely cropped than in prior appearances and that he remained stoic throughout the proceedings.

The case has attracted significant public attention since Metcalf's death, spawning online campaigns, public demonstrations and heated debate across social media platforms. Supporters of both Anthony and Metcalf have weighed in publicly, while attorneys and advocates connected to the case have repeatedly urged the public not to prejudge the outcome before all evidence is presented in court.

Texas defense attorney and legal analyst Jeremy Rosenthal previously told Fox News Digital that one of the biggest challenges facing both sides would be finding jurors capable of setting aside the publicity surrounding the case.

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"This case in particular has a lot of disturbing history when it comes to misinformation online, rumors, doxing, things like that," Rosenthal said ahead of trial.

Rosenthal said the widespread attention surrounding the case could complicate efforts to identify jurors who have not already formed opinions based on what they have seen online or in news coverage.

With opening statements expected to begin, attention will now shift to how prosecutors and defense attorneys frame the fatal encounter and the self-defense claim likely to be at the center of the trial.

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"Self-defense is a really intricate defense that you have to sort of set up," Rosenthal previously told Fox News Digital.

Under Texas law, self-defense is considered what attorneys call a "confession and avoidance" defense, meaning a defendant admits to the conduct but argues it was legally justified under the circumstances.

"The crux of the issue is that you cannot provoke the harm and then retreat behind self-defense," Rosenthal said.

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A district court official previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that three people were escorted from the courthouse after attempting to take photographs or video. Photography is prohibited under a standing courthouse decorum order that applies to all proceedings at the courthouse.

Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, has maintained that the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation have yet to be heard in court.

"We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense," Howard said following Anthony's indictment.

Prosecutors are expected to call roughly 35 witnesses during the trial, which could last up to two weeks. Roach has also imposed a gag order restricting public comments from attorneys, witnesses, investigators and others directly involved in the case.

Anthony was indicted by a Collin County grand jury after prosecutors presented evidence related to the fatal confrontation that unfolded during a track meet at Frisco's Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, 2025.

According to the arrest report, the confrontation occurred inside a Memorial High School team tent during a weather delay. Investigators allege Anthony warned Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens," before reaching into a bag and pulling out a knife.

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Witnesses told police Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest during the encounter. Metcalf later died from his injuries.

According to police records, Anthony told responding officers that he acted in self-defense. Investigators also reported that Anthony made a spontaneous statement after being detained, telling officers, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

The case quickly became a national flashpoint, fueled by extensive social media commentary, allegations of misinformation, public demonstrations and fierce debate over the circumstances surrounding the fatal encounter.

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If convicted of murder, Anthony faces a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison under Texas law.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.