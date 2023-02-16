Three Memphis fire EMTs appeal terminations after Tyre Nichols death, 2 Shelby County deputies suspended

As three Memphis fire employees appeal their terminations following Tyre Nichols’ fatal beatdown by five former police officers, another two officials, Shelby County deputies, were suspended Wednesday.

Two patrol deputies, Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers, were suspended for five days without pay after an administrative investigation found that they had violated Shelby County Sheriff’s Office regulations when they appeared on the scene following the physical altercation between Memphis police and Nichols.

The suspensions were effective as of Wednesday. Watkins and Bowers, both deputies since June 2021, were accused of violating regulations regarding radio communications procedures, mobile video recording system procedures and patrol field job duties and responsibilities. Watkins was accused of an additional fourth regulation violation regarding the operation responsibility of daily activity log.

"Because I had concerns about two deputies who appeared on this scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols, I ordered this internal investigation," Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr., said in a statement Wednesday night. "Our investigation was thorough and complete. I am satisfied that the discipline given to these deputies is appropriate and just. We must continue to maintain the highest standards of excellence for the citizens of Shelby County through service, integrity, and accountability."

Meanwhile, The Commercial Appeal reported this week that two former Memphis Fire Department EMTs, Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, and their Lt. Michelle Whitaker, have appealed their terminations. And at least one of them might be able to keep their pension.

In a letter to City Council, Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, defended the trio, writing that "there is no way any member could be truly prepared for a situation that occurred on January 7, 2023."

The union leader came to the defense of the fire department as a whole, saying its more than 1,600 employees "serve this city and its citizens with purpose and intent each and every day."

"Our members were not given adequate information upon dispatch or upon arrival of the scene," Malone wrote in a copy of the letter published by The Daily Memphian. "Quite frankly, there was information withheld by those already on the scene which caused our members to handle things differently than they should have."

Long and Sandridge had their professional licenses suspended by a state medical board. Whitaker's license was not considered for suspension, though state Emergency Medical Services board members commented that more actions could follow.

Fire Chief Gina Sweat has said the department received a call from police after someone was pepper-sprayed. When the workers arrived at 8:41 p.m., Nichols was handcuffed on the ground and slumped against a squad car, the statement said.

Long and Sandridge, based on the nature of the call and information they were told by police, "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols," the statement said. Whitaker remained in the vehicle with the driver during the response to Nichols’ beating, the department said.

An ambulance was called, and it arrived at 8:55 p.m., the statement said. An emergency unit cared for Nichols and left for a hospital with him at 9:08 p.m., which was 27 minutes after Long, Sandridge and Whitaker arrived, officials said. Nichols died three days later.

An investigation determined that all three fire officials had violated multiple policies and protocols, the statement said.

In all, 13 police officers have been disciplined or are under investigation for their roles in Nichols’ death. Six were fired, and five of them have been charged with murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.