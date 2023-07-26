Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Three Marines found unresponsive at gas station near Camp Lejeune died of carbon monoxide poisoning: Police

The North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner determined the cause of the Marines' death after performing autopsies

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The three U.S. Marines who were found unresponsive at a Speedway gas station near Camp Lejeune died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said Wednesday.   

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff's Office found the three men in a privately owned car outside the convenience Sunday morning. 

Camp Lejeune

Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

The lance corporals, identified by the U.S. Marine Corps as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, were stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune. 

OVER 50 VIETNAM VETS FINALLY GET BRONZE STARS FOR HOLLYWOOD-LIKE ACTIONS IN COMBAT

Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office did not immediately make clear whether their deaths were accidental.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably," Sheriff Alan Cutler said. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 