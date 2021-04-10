Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles children found stabbed to death, hunt for suspect

A manhunt is underway for the suspect

By Paul Best | Fox News
LAPD officers found the bodies of three children who had been stabbed to death in northwestern Los Angeles Saturday morning, FOX 11 News reports. 

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. PT, according to the local Fox affiliate

LOS ANGELES TEEN LAMBORGHINI DRIVER CHARGED IN CRASH THAT KILLED WOMAN, 32

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified, but a manhunt is currently underway in the city. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

