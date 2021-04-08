Los Angeles teen Lamborghini driver charged in crash that killed woman, 32

A teenage Lamborghini driver who was involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 32-year-old woman in Los Angeles is now facing charges.

The 17-year-old driver is set to be arraigned on April 23 after being arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter two months earlier. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told ABC News that the specific charges can't be revealed until the arraignment hearing since the driver is a juvenile.

Monique Munoz was driving westbound on Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles on Feb. 17 when she tried to turn left onto Overland Avenue and was struck by the teenager's eastbound Lamborghini SUV.

Although the driver has now been charged, Munoz's mother told Fox 11 that the fight to bring justice for her daughter is "still not over" as the family wants him tried as an adult.

The LAPD West Traffic Division tweeted that the wreck served as a "costly reminder for everyone to slow down" and that "tragedies like this could be prevented if everyone drove responsibly."

Munoz died at the scene. The teenage Lamborghini driver was in the hospital with serious head injuries for several days but has since returned home.

Felix Lee, the director of accident reconstruction at the National Biomechanics Institute, estimated the Lamborghini was traveling 65 mph, or roughly double the speed limit, for it to cause as much damage as it did.

"Speed is an issue," Lee told Fox News in March. "There is speed involved for the Lamborghini to cause [the Lexus] to laterally move that far. I definitely believe it was traveling greater than the speed limit of 35 to cause that, maybe even closer to two times that speed limit."

The Lamborghini SUV that the 17-year-old was driving retails for $218,000 and can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds.

The teen's father, prominent Los Angeles businessman James Khuri, posted an apology on his Instagram account following the collision.

"I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected," Khuri wrote. "Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter."

Fox News is not naming the teenager because he is a minor.

