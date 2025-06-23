3 hikers die in waterfall plunge near popular summer vacation destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three hikers in California died after jumping into a waterfall, and they failed to resurface.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said on June 18, deputies made contact with three hikers who said that three other men in their group jumped into Rattlesnake Falls in Soda Springs, California, but did not come out of the water.

Deputies described the terrain as "extremely remote and difficult to access," which made rescue attempts "especially challenging." The sheriff's office added that Rattlesnake Falls, northwest of Lake Tahoe, was located "several miles in on a steep and difficult hiking trail."

Bodies of the three men were found on Sunday morning, according to officials.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," the sheriff's office wrote.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was used to evacuate the three surviving hikers.

Search operations were continually hampered by poor weather conditions, resulting in a dayslong mission to locate the bodies.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, search and rescue units, CAL FIRE’s Technical Rescue Team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were used in the rescue efforts.