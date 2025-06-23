Expand / Collapse search
US

3 hikers die in waterfall plunge near popular summer vacation destination

Helicopter evacuation required for 3 surviving members of hiking group after dayslong recovery mission

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Three hikers in California died after jumping into a waterfall, and they failed to resurface.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said on June 18, deputies made contact with three hikers who said that three other men in their group jumped into Rattlesnake Falls in Soda Springs, California, but did not come out of the water.

Deputies described the terrain as "extremely remote and difficult to access," which made rescue attempts "especially challenging." The sheriff's office added that Rattlesnake Falls, northwest of Lake Tahoe, was located "several miles in on a steep and difficult hiking trail."

HIKER FOUND DEAD AFTER DAYSLONG SEARCH IN NOTORIOUS MOUNTAIN RANGE

Law enforcement officials searching for three missing hikers

Placer County Sheriff's Office officials conducted a rescue operation. (Placer County Sheriff's Office )

Bodies of the three men were found on Sunday morning, according to officials.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," the sheriff's office wrote.

HIKER, 33, DIES AFTER HIKING ARIZONA MOUNTAINS IN EXTREME HEAT, 4 OTHERS RESCUED

Law enforcement officials gather during a rescue operation.

California officials meet during rescue efforts for three hikers who were missing. (Placer County Sheriff's Office )

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was used to evacuate the three surviving hikers.

Search operations were continually hampered by poor weather conditions, resulting in a dayslong mission to locate the bodies.

Law enforcement officials look at a helicopter

California law enforcement officials used a helicopter in the rescue mission. (Placer County Sheriff's Office )

The Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, search and rescue units, CAL FIRE’s Technical Rescue Team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were used in the rescue efforts.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.