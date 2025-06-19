Expand / Collapse search
Hiker found dead after dayslong search in notorious mountain range

El Paso County, Colorado, sheriff describes 'tragic outcome of a man confronting the challenges of nature'

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
An extensive four-day search for a New Hampshire man who had been missing in a notorious range of the Rocky Mountains ended in tragedy earlier this week.

Russell Hardy, 55, set out on a hiking adventure on Pikes Peak, in the front range of the Rockies, after arriving in Colorado on June 10, according to the El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff's Office. He began his hike the next day, and was meant to return home by June 12, but never did.

Pikes Peak stands at 14,110 feet, making it one of the tallest mountains in the United States.

russell hardy standing at the summit of Mt. Washington in blue jeans and a black t-shirt

Russell Hardy, who was found dead near the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado, stands on the summit of Mt. Washington.  (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

SKIER PLUMMETS 1,000 FEET DOWN MOUNTAIN

When Hardy's family reported him missing on June 13, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, alongside the Teller County Sheriff's Office, launched a joint search-and-rescue operation to locate him.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that the massive search involved teams from both law enforcement agencies who used K-9 teams and drones in their attempt to locate Hardy.

On Monday, a hiker discovered Hardy's body near the summit of Pikes Peak in El Paso County.

Pikes peak with white snowcaps taken from a distance

Pikes Peak (14,110 feet elevation) near Colorado Springs. (Getty Images)

SECOND MISSING HIKER FOUND DEAD IN MAINE AS AUTHORITIES CONCLUDE MASSIVE SEARCH OPERATION

Police say foul play is not suspected.

"While there is no indication of foul play, this appears to be a tragic outcome of a man confronting the challenges of nature," the sheriff's office said.

"Our deepest condolences are with Mr. Hardy’s family during this difficult time," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. "Although this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, the dedication shown by everyone involved remains deeply appreciated. Over 100 volunteers from agencies across the Pikes Peak region assisted in the search, braving varying weather conditions and challenging terrain for the mission.

Sign plate for the summit of Pikes Peak resting atop red rocks

Views of the Pikes Peak sign plate on top of the mountain on Aug. 26, 2015. Pikes Peak is a famous mountain in the Rocky Mountains for hill races and recreation. (Getty Images)

"On behalf of myself and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all deputies, volunteers, rangers, and support personnel who committed themselves to this effort."

In a Thursday morning release, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the Army Reserve helped recover Hardy's body.

"At the request of local authorities, Army Reserve aviation assets from Charlie Company, 7–158th General Support Aviation Battalion supported a recovery operation on Pikes Peak," said Captain Britney Tingstrom of the 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs Officer. "The mission was conducted in coordination with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and El Paso County Search and Rescue to assist in the safe retrieval of a deceased individual from a remote location. 

The sheriff's office said it is continuing its investigation and that the county coroner's office will soon officially confirm Hardy's identity. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.