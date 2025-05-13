Hiker, 33, dies after hiking Arizona mountains in extreme heat, 4 others rescued

A 33-year-old hiker died and four others were rescued from a mountain range in Arizona during extreme heat on Sunday, authorities said.

The hikers were trekking along the Superstition Mountains near Phoenix when they suffered heat-related issues at around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, Superstition Fire and Medical said in a social media post.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that 33-year-old Noah Farabaugh died during the rescue. The sheriff’s office said no further updates surrounding the death were expected, pending results from the Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office.

The other four hikers were helped down the mountain and refused to be taken to a hospital, Superstition Fire and Medical said.

The five hikers had been on the trail near the Wave Cave trailhead for about six hours when they experienced heat issues, the Arizona Republic reported, citing the Superstition fire officials.

Temperatures in the area exceeded 100 degrees on Sunday, heat that is around 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service in Phoenix said.

Authorities warned hikers to avoid hiking in extreme heat or excessive heat warnings.

"As temperatures climb, so does the risk. Heat illness can set in fast, even for experienced hikers," Superstition Fire and Medical said in the social media post. "Please stay safe and plan wisely. No hike is worth your life."

The Superstition Mountains are located about 40 miles from Phoenix.