Thousands attend pro-Israel rally in New York City as IDF continues fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza

Thousands of Israel supporters gathered near Central Park in New York City on Monday to show support as Israel's war against Hamas continues.

The event, which was called "New York Stands with Israel," was organized by UJA-Federation of New York, according to the Jerusalem Post. A massive number of protestors flooded the streets of the Big Apple, with some waving Israeli flags.

Videos of the demonstrations show protestors chanting "Bring them home," referring to the over 200 hostages that Hamas has kept captive in Gaza since Oct. 7. Those hostages include dozens of children and more than 50 Thai workers, as well as several Americans. The New York Police Department (NYPD) also had a presence at the rally.

The protests came as the Israeli government continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza. The war began on October 7 when Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack against Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

The Israeli death toll is estimated to be over 1,400, while the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports that the Palestinian death toll exceeded 10,000 on Monday. Palestinian authorities say that 4,100 children and 2,640 have been killed since the war began.

Officials say that around 1,100 people have fled the Gaza Strip into Egypt via the Rafah crossing since last Wednesday, due to an agreement between the governments of Egypt, Israel, Qatar and the U.S.

Several pro-Palestinian rallies have also attracted thousands in the U.S. and Europe. At least 29 people were arrested in London on Saturday during a massive rally in the city's central district.

In D.C., hundreds of anti-Israeli protestors gathered at Lafayette Park outside the White House on Saturday night. Some demonstrators vandalized the gate to the White House with red paint.

Some of the rallies have also invited antisemitism: violent language against Jews was observed in graffiti in D.C. over the weekend. The vandalism read "Death to Israel" and "Glory to our Martyrs" on a building near the Israeli embassy.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Christopher Kensler contributed to this report.