Calls for violence against Jews rock DC amid massive pro-Palestinian protest

A building in Washington D.C. was vandalized with graffiti messages reading, "Death to Israel" and "Glory 2 the Martyrs," among other antisemitic messages, the Israeli embassy to the United States reported.

"In our backyard: "Death to Israel" and "Glory to our Martyrs," among other violent antisemitic graffiti spotted in Washington DC. #WhereIsTheOutrage," the embassy said in an X post Saturday.

The footage showed a series of graffiti messages reading, "Free Gaza" and "F--k Israel."

Another graffiti messages, written in neon paint, read, "Gaza is going to win."

The antisemitic graffiti messages were spotted the same weekend as thousands descended on Washington, D.C. to march and rally Saturday afternoon, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Brian Becker, the executive director of the Answer Coalition, an anti-war organization, argued that "it's not antisemitism to disagree with Israel's policy."

"We have Muslims, we have Christians, we have Jewish people. We have people from all walks of life, all faiths coming together against what we consider to be a criminal war against the people of Gaza. It’s not antisemitism to disagree with Israel’s policy," Becker said to FOX 5. "There should absolutely be a ceasefire. Thousands of people, half of whom are children, have died in Gaza in recent weeks."

Demonstrators also gathered in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara and Istanbul on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli embassy to the United States and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.