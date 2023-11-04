Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen shaking White House gate vandalized with red paint: 'F--k Joe Biden'

A White House fence was vandalized with red paint as protesters shook the gate to one of the entrances

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside of White House Video

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally outside of White House

Pro-Palestinian protesters reportedly smeared paint on and shook a fence outside the White House and vandalized on a statue in Lafayette Park.

A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted "F--k Joe Biden," the New York Post reported. 

The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts. 

The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration's support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting "F--k Joe Biden." 

Demonstrators also canted "Free, free Palestine!" and "Cease-fire now!" 

TENSIONS LEAD TO UNREST AT PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES ACROSS US CITIES 

Pro-Palestine protesters chanted "F--- Joe Biden" outside of the White House.  (Rod Lamkey/CNP for Fox News Digital)

Thousands of Pro-Palestine protestors rallied in front of the White House, calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war, in Washington, DC on Saturday.  (Rod Lamkey/CNP for Fox News Digital)

Protesters hold up a Palestinian flag to a White House fence.  (Rod Lamkey/CNP for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Secret Service said everything was addressed without incident." 

The protesters were seen shaking a White House fence.  (Rod Lamkey/CNP for Fox News Digital)

"Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said. "As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment. 

More from Politics