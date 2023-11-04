Pro-Palestinian protesters seen shaking White House gate vandalized with red paint: 'F--k Joe Biden'

A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted "F--k Joe Biden," the New York Post reported.

The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts.

The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration's support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting "F--k Joe Biden."

Demonstrators also canted "Free, free Palestine!" and "Cease-fire now!"

TENSIONS LEAD TO UNREST AT PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES ACROSS US CITIES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Secret Service said everything was addressed without incident."

"Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said. "As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.