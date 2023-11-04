Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Pro-Palestinian protests turn violent across Europe

Social media video showed protesters tossing fireworks toward police in London as protesters in Sweden were seen lighting an Israeli flag on fire

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in France, call for ceasefire Video

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in France, call for ceasefire

Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in Metz, northern France on Saturday, November 4, amid nationwide protests calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators across major European cities protested the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with at least 29 people being arrested in London, England.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in cities across Europe rallied together and called for a cease fire, chanting, "Stop the massacre in Gaza" and "Cease fire now."

As many as 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 35 Americans.

London, England

A protester holds up an effigy of a dead baby

A protester holds up an effigy of a dead baby at a rally in Trafalgar Square, London, during Stop the War coalition's call for a Palestine ceasefire. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images) (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • Protesters hold placards and Palestinian flags
    Image 1 of 4

    Protesters hold placards and Palestinian flags during a pro-Palestinian rally in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

  • Large group of protesters
    Image 2 of 4

    Protesters hold placards and Palestinian flags during a pro-Palestinian rally in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

  • Protesters hold Palestinian flags near a London underground sign
    Image 3 of 4

    Tens of thousands of people gather as they carry Palestinian flags and banners to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinians and demand an immediate ceasefire at Trafalgar Square in London, United Kingdom on November 04, 2023.  (Burak Bir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Man hold Palestinian flag at rally in London
    Image 4 of 4

    People at a rally in Trafalgar Square, London, during Stop the War coalition's call for a Palestine ceasefire. (Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

At least 29 demonstrators in London, England were arrested on Saturday afternoon, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"Today, a total of 29 arrests have been made for offenses including inciting racial hatred and racially aggravated public order," Metropolitan Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

London's police said that two of the people were arrested for wording on a banner displayed during the protest. Another man was arrested for making antisemitic remarks during a speech, police said.

Police said that one person was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Protesters in London call for cease-fire in Gaza Video

London's police shared an image of what appeared to be hundreds of protesters surrounding the city's famous Trafalgar Square.

Social media footage from Trafalgar Square showed protesters throwing fireworks towards a police barricade, with red sparks from the fireworks shooting towards a gathering of the officers.

In a previous post, police said that they had arrested three in Piccadilly Circus, including one on a terrorism charge for displaying a placard that could incite hatred.

Berlin, Germany

Man participates in pro-Palestinian rally, holds colored smoke bomb

People gather to take part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.  (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

In Berlin, around 1,000 police officers were deployed to ensure order after previous pro-Palestinian protests turned violent.

German news agency, DPA, reported that about 6,000 protesters marched through the center of the German capital. 

Berlin police previously banned any kind of public or written statements that are antisemitic, anti-Israeli or glorify violence or terror. 

Paris, France

Protesters wave Palestinian flags

Protesters wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Paris.  (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

A mock child's body

A mock child's body is carried during a demonstration to support the Palestinian people in Gaza, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

In Paris, demonstrators gathered on Saturday calling for a ceasefire with signs reading "Stop the cycle of violence" and "To do nothing, to say nothing is to be complicit."

Other demonstrators chanted, "Palestine will live, Palestine will win" and "Stop the massacre in Gaza."

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin previously banned pro-Palestinian gatherings due to concerns about public disorder.

However, Paris’ police chief authorized the march from République to Nation, two large plazas in eastern Paris, but stipulated that any behavior deemed antisemitic or sympathetic to terrorism would not be tolerated.

Bucharest, Romania

A participant waves a Palestinian flag

A participant waves a Palestinian flag during a march in solidarity with Palestinians, in downtown Bucharest, Romania on November 4, 2023. (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman holds a "Free Palestine" sign

A woman holds a "Free Palestine" in downtown Bucharest, Romania on November 4, 2023. (DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

In Romania's capital, hundreds gathered in Bucharest, many waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Save the children from Gaza."

Others held signs readings, "Free Palestine."

Malmö, Sweden

Social media video from Malmö, Sweden showed a man holding a small Israeli flag and lighting it on fire, before throwing it onto the ground.

The flag burner was seen alongside a small group of protesters gathered outside a synagogue waving Palestinian flags.

Some of the protesters repeatedly yelled, "Free, free Palestine."

