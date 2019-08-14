Massachusetts police release video of distracted driving crash, hours before another happens in same spot

Authorities in Massachusetts shared dashcam video of a dramatic crash to highlight dangers of distracted driving on Tuesday, only to have a similar crash happen in the same exact spot hours later.

The Berlin Police Department shared on Facebook a video from a crash on July 23, when a sedan ran off a roadway and struck a utility pole. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to flip over and knocked the pole to the ground.

The driver, who received only minor injuries, was issued a citation for texting while driving.

TRUCK DRIVER WHO KILLED INDIANAPOLIS MOM, INFANT TWINS IN CRASH CALLED AN ‘IMMINENT HAZARD’

"We want to remind everyone about the serious outcomes that can result from texting and driving, being distracted by any other means, or impairment from drugs or alcohol," police said.

Police said the video served as a reminder that texts, emails, Facebook and Snapchat messages can wait, adding, "it is not worth your life or the life of another person."



Ryan Hass, who recorded the crash on his dashboard camera, told WCVB he slammed on his brakes to avoid the crash but skidded off the road.

"A couple seconds looking at your phone and you could end up hitting a pole, you could hit someone, you could cause damage to yourself as well as others in the area," he told the television station.

BUS DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER LOCKING PASSENGER IN LUGGAGE COMPARTMENT, CT POLICE SAY

But less than 24 hours after police released the video, authorities responded to another crash in the exact same spot involving the same pole.

"Same pole, different accident from distracted driving," Berlin Police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver in the second crash was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused the roadway to be shut down until further notice, as National Grid had to replace or repair the power overnight, according to police.