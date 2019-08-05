Bus driver arrested after locking passenger in luggage compartment, CT police say

A bus driver was arrested Sunday after state police said she locked a passenger in the luggage compartment on a moving bus headed to Boston from New York City, according to a report.

Connecticut State Police said they received a 911 call from a woman who claimed she had been locked in the luggage compartment by a Peter Pan bus driver and was trapped while en route to Boston, WFSB reported Monday.

Police later arrested Wendy Alberty, 49, from East Lyme, Conn., and charged her with unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, according to WFSB. Alberty is a bus driver but at the time was a passenger and not driving the bus.

Authorities had traced the 911 call and responded to the bus on Interstate 84 near Willington, Conn., located about 25 miles northeast of Hartford, where they stopped the bus and let the passenger out of the luggage compartment, according to WFSB.

The passenger refused medical care and was not injured, police said, adding that the female passenger said "she had been purportedly locked inside by a female driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag," WFSB reported.

Alberty is being held on $2,000 bail and is due in court Aug. 21, WFSB said.