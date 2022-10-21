Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas thief takes off with skeleton ziptied to rocking chair

The Texan homeowner said the skeleton and rocking chair cost him $250

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
The thief was caught on a security camera at about 6 p.m. Thursday evening taking a skeleton and a rocking chair from outside a home in Austin, Texas.

A Texas thief took off with a skeleton and a rocking chair from a home's front porch — and the entire brazen incident was caught on camera. 

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera captured a man driving up to the victim's Austin home in a black truck on Thursday at about 6:00 p.m.

A middle-aged man was caught on camera stealing both a skeleton decoration and a rocking chair.

A middle-aged man was caught on camera stealing both a skeleton decoration and a rocking chair. (Fox 7)

The owner told FOX 7 Austin that he ziptied the skeleton to the rocker, hoping to deter thieves, but the thief just decided to take off with both items.

The thief is seen loading the gangly ghoulish decoration in to the back of a black truck with a waiting accomplice inside.

The homeowner said the skeleton and the rocking chair cost him about $250. 

He filed a police report with the Austin Police Department, and law enforcement are asking for assistance for anyone who recognizes the suspect or the truck.

    A man was caught on camera taking off with a man's skeleton decoration and their front porch rocking chair. (Fox 7)

    Austin Police are looking for the man who stole a man's Halloween decoration and rocking chair. (Fox 7)

This is not the first skeleton-stealing incident to hit the Austin area.

Earlier this week, a neighbor's Ring camera caught another thief stealing a 14-foot skeleton decoration in broad daylight.

The footage shows a woman pulling up in a white SUV and leisurely taking apart the decoration. The individual later shoves the dismembered skeleton into her vehicle and drives away.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' Digital request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 