Huge Halloween skeleton snatched from Texas yard in broad daylight caught on camera

Security footage captured the thief in action stealing a 14-foot skeleton from a Texas neighborhood

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
It's no mystery how a giant skeleton went missing from the front yard of a home in Texas. The 14-foot skeleton was shamelessly hijacked in broad daylight from a front yard in a neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

The theft was captured on a neighbor's security camera at a condominium community at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A neighbor's security camera caught the suspect brazenly stealing a 14-foot Halloween decoration.

A neighbor's security camera caught the suspect brazenly stealing a 14-foot Halloween decoration. (Fox 7)

The footage shows a woman pulling up in a white SUV and leisurely taking apart the gangly ghoulish decoration. The individual later shoves the dismembered skeleton into her vehicle and drives away. 

Grazia Ruskin, the president of the HOA for the Austin condominium community, said her neighbor was the victim of the pre-Halloween heist and does not want to be identified.

    The woman placed the stolen spooky decoration into her white SUV in an Austin, Texas neighborhood on Saturday. The neighborhood is offering a $50 reward to information leading to the arrest of the suspect. (Fox 7)

    Security camera footage shows the suspect placing the massive skeleton in her white SUV in Austin, Texas. (Fox 7)

Ruskin said that the victims hope that the security footage will lead to the identification of the brazen bone rustler. They are offering a $50 reward to anyone with information that will lead to retrieving the skeleton.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the neighborhood at oakshadowsatx@gmail.com.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 