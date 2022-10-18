Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California family watches robbery on home surveillance video while at dinner

The family watched two thieves steal their precious belongings

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
California family watches burglary on home camera Video

California family watches burglary on home camera

A California family watched thieves break into their home and steal precious household items through their home security camera.

A disturbing home surveillance video shows a California family being robbed while they were enjoying a family dinner out.

"We actually got a notification on my phone that said something like ‘unfamiliar face seen upstairs,’ and so I looked at my phone, and we just saw it all happen and unfold right in front of us," homeowner Tamara Schlachter told Fox 11.

The family's Nest security camera caught on camera two burglars breaking through the home's sliding glass doors.

The burglars wore all white outfits and ransacked the family's belongings for approximately 14 minutes.

The burglars wore all white outfits and ransacked the family's belongings for approximately 14 minutes.

The unknown thieves wore all white and spent approximately 14 minutes ransacking the family's belongs. 

Schlachter said the trespassers stole precious and sentimental family jewelry, including a pearl necklace her father gifted her when she was born. 

"There’s people coming in stealing, taking away our safety, which is the most important thing is just that feeling of the loss of safety. Things can be replaced, but I want families to feel safe in their own homes," she said.

The burglars stole sentimental items from the California family.

The burglars stole sentimental items from the California family.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the burglary, and detectives are using the surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (855) 886-5400.

