Texas to see storms, flash flooding as Northeast, New England temperatures drop

A slow-moving front will continue to be the focus of strong-to-severe storms over the next few days, as it lingers from Texas up into the Great Lakes.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some isolated spots.

On Thursday, stronger storms will target the mid-Atlantic states, including some big cities along the I-95 corridor.

Temperatures are dropping considerably from Tuesday for the Northeast.

A backdoor cold front continues to usher in cooler air, especially across New England.

A cool-off will also be welcome news for the Plains and Midwest later this week.

We are watching an area of low pressure that could develop over the next few days in the Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday marks the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season and southern Florida should be on alert, with the possibility of heavy rain this weekend and next week.