Texas Southern University offers George Floyd’s daughter full scholarship

Texas Southern University announced Tuesday that they will provide a full scholarship to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter if she decides to attend in the future.

Located in Houston -- where Floyd grew up and where his family and friends gathered for his funeral Tuesday -- the university promised in a Facebook post to "prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."

Albert Myres, the school's chair of the Board of Regents, who attended Floyd's funeral, said the gesture is meant to honor Floyd -- who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes -- and to present an opportunity for his youngest child, Gianna.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Myres said in a statement. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

Floyd's death sparked hundreds of national protests decrying police brutality and excessive force by law enforcement against black people in particular. Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, has pleaded that the officers responsible for his death be brought to justice.

“I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me,” Washington said during a press conference earlier this month, with her daughter by her side. “At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father.

“He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," she said. "If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.

In addition to TSU, artist Kanye West also pledged $2 million to support the families and legal teams of Floyd, as well as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who also died.

Part of West's donation will help cover Floyd's tuition, a representative for the rapper said on Friday, according to reports by the Associated Press.