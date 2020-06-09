George Floyd's funeral in photos
George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A procession of vehicles, including three hearses, meant to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, making its way through Boston neighborhoods.AP Photo/Steven Sennehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bryan Smart planting American flags along Hillcroft Ave. as he walks toward The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas Southern University police saluting as family and guests arrived for George Floyd's funeral service.AP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pallbearers bringing the coffin into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mourners waiting in line to view the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation Monday at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Athletes from the University of Houston waiting in line to view the casket.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mourners in Home Depot aprons waiting to view the casket.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the Texas Southern University police department pausing during the funeral service.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian during the public visitation.Godofredo A. Vásquez, Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/JF-Funeral-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-34.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Philonise Floyd, center, being comforted during the funeral service.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-34.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-30.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, attending the funeral service. Garner was an African-American man who almost six years ago died after being put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-30.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, attending the funeral service.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-29.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actor Channing Tatum, left, standing with actor Jamie Foxx during the funeral service.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-27.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LaTonya Floyd speaking during the funeral for her brother, George.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-23.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee speaking during the funeral.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1LaTonya Floyd, left, receiving a proclamation from Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-21.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, speaking during the funeral for George Floyd. “George Floyd was not expendable. This is why we’re here,” he told the crowd.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaking during the funeral.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-32.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner handing a U.S. flag and a proclamation to Rodney Floyd, left, and Philonise Floyd during the funeral for their brother, George.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-32.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mourners watching a video-recorded message by former Vice President Joe Biden. "No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations: Why?" Biden said. "Now is the time for racial justice. That is the answer we must give to our children when they ask why."Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-28.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nakitta Foxx singing at the service.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-28.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pastor Ralph Douglas West, Sr., speaking.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-26.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Senior Pastor Remus Wright speaking.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Rev. William Lawson, pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, of Houston. Lawson, a contemporary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., said: "Obviously the first thing we have to do is clean out the White House."AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-22.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-25.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Michael Tolds singing at the service.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-25.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Rev. Mary White praying during the funeral.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pastor Kim Burrell singing, "God Will Take Care of You."Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Singer Ne-Yo performing.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-24.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Roxie Washington holding Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, as they attended the funeral service.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-31.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Rev. Al Sharpton speaking during the funeral for George Floyd. "The president talks about bringing in the military, but he did not say one word about 8 minutes and 46 seconds of police murder of George Floyd," Sharpton said.Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-31.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Family members standing up and reacting as the Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy.AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/GF-Funeral-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 30