Texas police officer gunned down by wanted fugitive in violent arrest attempt: officials

A Texas police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty while trying to apprehend a wanted fugitive, according to authorities.

Copperas Cove Police Officer Elijah Garretson, a 27-year-old New Hampshire native, was fatally wounded while attempting to arrest a fugitive who was wanted for engaging in organized criminal activity and failing to appear in court on Jan. 10, Texas State Sen. Pete Flores, whose district includes Copperas Cove, said in a Facebook post .

According to Flores, Garretson and two other officers got into a scuffle with the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jamison Cavazos, as they tried to apprehend him.

Officials said Cavazos then shot Garretson during the attempted arrest and fled the scene, where he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in on his second location following a lengthy negotiation attempt. Authorities recovered two pistols in his possession, Flores said.

Garretson was subsequently transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"This officer placed his life in harm's way trying to protect public safety and paid the ultimate price," Flores, chairman of the Texas Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, said. "This loss is a tragic reminder of the courageous sacrifice that our law enforcement officers face every day."

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into Garretson’s death.

Garretson grew up in New Hampshire and later joined the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Fort Hood and rose to the rank of Sergeant before leaving in June 2024, FOX 7 reported.

Following his departure from the army, Garretson entered the police academy and graduated as the Academic Honor Graduate of his class in June 2025. He was also celebrated for helping to save a fellow cadet’s life when they experienced cardiac arrest, according to FOX 7.

He reportedly leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old daughter.

The Copperas Cove Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

