Multiple officers involved in Pennsylvania shooting as governor rushes to York County scene

At least two people are in serious condition after a shooting involving multiple law enforcement officers in York County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed he was on his way to the shooting. He said he was briefed and asked those in the area to follow the directions of local law enforcement and Pennsylvania State Police.

Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis posted to X asking for prayers.

"Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County," Davis wrote. "As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area."

WellSpan York Hospital confirmed to Fox News it was treating two people related to the incident, but did not specify who the people are, saying only that they are in serious condition.

"Enhanced security protocols are in place at the hospital," it added.

The Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia posted on X shortly after the incident, noting the Mexican community is "advised to follow official instructions."

Officials noted if "consular assistance is required," they set up a hotline.

It is unclear how the Mexican community may be connected to the incident.

The Spring Grove School District issued a shelter in place alert related to the incident, which officials said does not involve any of its schools or students.

Officials said Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Pennsylvania State Police, York County Office of Emergency Management, WellSpan Health, and Gov. Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.