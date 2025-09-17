Expand / Collapse search
Multiple officers involved in Pennsylvania shooting as governor rushes to York County scene

Gov. Josh Shapiro confirms he's traveling to York County incident

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Medivac helicopter leaves WellSpan York Hospital Video

Medivac helicopter leaves WellSpan York Hospital

Medivac helicopter leaves WellSpan York Hospital after a shooting involving multiple officers in York, Pennsylvania. (Credit: WPMT)

At least two people are in serious condition after a shooting involving multiple law enforcement officers in York County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed he was on his way to the shooting. He said he was briefed and asked those in the area to follow the directions of local law enforcement and Pennsylvania State Police.

Lieutenant Gov. Austin Davis posted to X asking for prayers.

"Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County," Davis wrote. "As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area."

The shooting involved law enforcement officers, according to state officials.

The shooting involved law enforcement officers, according to state officials. (Harrison Jones/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

WellSpan York Hospital confirmed to Fox News it was treating two people related to the incident, but did not specify who the people are, saying only that they are in serious condition.

"Enhanced security protocols are in place at the hospital," it added.

The Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia posted on X shortly after the incident, noting the Mexican community is "advised to follow official instructions."

"The Consulate is monitoring the incident that occurred this afternoon in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania," the consulate wrote in the post. "The Mexican community is advised to follow official instructions."

Police officers near hospital entrance in York County, PA

Police officers parked near WellSpan York Hospital's entrance, after a shooting in York County, Pennsylvania.

Officials noted if "consular assistance is required," they set up a hotline.

It is unclear how the Mexican community may be connected to the incident.

A helicopter was seen near the scene, according to local outlets.

A helicopter was seen near the scene, according to local outlets. (Harrison Jones/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

The Spring Grove School District issued a shelter in place alert related to the incident, which officials said does not involve any of its schools or students.

Officials said Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Pennsylvania State Police, York County Office of Emergency Management, WellSpan Health, and Gov. Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
