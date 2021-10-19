Investigation underway after plane crashes in Texas field

An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in Texas on Tuesday morning, leaving one person with minor injuries.

"The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire," Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, said on Facebook.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people, which included 18 passengers and three crew members. Everyone was evacuated safely from the plane, with one person reporting minor injuries, Fox 26 reported. It was taking off from Houston Executive Airport and heading to Boston.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash, with the Federal Aviation Administration assisting.

Photos and video footage of the scene show flames coming from the downed plane, and smoke was seen for miles, FOX 26 reported.