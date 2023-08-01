Texas man found guilty of murdering pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

A Texas man found guilty of shooting his pregnant girlfriend to death in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Denton County District Attorney’s Office said that Simeon Bonilla-Rubio will not be eligible for parole after a jury convicted him of capital murder.

Bonilla-Rubio was 22 when he shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Cassity Hinojosa, in April 2021. Witnesses saw Bonilla-Rubio crash his vehicle on Interstate 35E before forcing a blood-covered pregnant woman into the car, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

Hinojosa was reportedly found inside the wrecked car with multiple gunshot wounds. While searching for Bonilla-Rubio, police discovered that a bystander had ordered an Uber ride to Dallas for him.

Investigators used the Uber app to track the suspect, who was apprehended at his destination in the Redbird neighborhood of Dallas.

Police determined that both the Uber driver and the bystander did not know about the shooting, FOX 4 reported. Neither of them was injured.

"We appreciate all the diligent work of our Denton PD personnel and the Denton County DA’s Office that led to this conviction and sentence," City of Denton Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.

