Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Texas woman sentenced for involvement in 2018 murder-for-hire plot to kill Austin jewelers

Travis County, Texas judge sentences woman to probation, requiring her to spend two days in jail on the anniversary of the murder, for the next 10 years

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Squatters finally forced to leave Texas home Video

Squatters finally forced to leave Texas home

Shanequa Garrett, the authorized dealer of a luxury home invaded by a school teacher, says it took several months to evict the squatter and her family from the property.

A Texas woman accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot of her husband’s parents, who owned an Austin jewelry store, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

A Travis County Judge sentenced Jaclyn Alexa Edison, who was 19 at the time of the crime, to 10 years of probation and 300 hours of community service, FOX 7 in Austin reported.

Along with probation and community service, Edison is required to surrender her passport and serve two days in jail on the anniversary of the murder for the next 10 years.

Edison and her husband, Nicolas Shaughnessy were accused of hiring a hitman to kill Shaughnessy’s parents, Ted and Corey, who were owners of Gallerie Jewelers in Austin.

TEXAS TEEN, GIRLFRIEND HIRED GUNMAN TO KILL MAN'S JEWELER FATHER, POLICE SAY

Nicolas Shaughnessy and Jacklyn Alexa Edison mug shots

Jacklyn Alexa Edison pleaded guilty to her involvement in a murder-for-hire plot in 2018, targeting Nicolas Shaughnessy's parents. Nicolas Shaughnessy pleaded guilty to his involvement in 2021. (Travis County Jail)

Nicolas Shaughnessy hired Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon to murder his parents, so he could cash in on their $2 million life insurance policy, as he and Edison were having financial struggles.

In 2021, Nicolas Shaughnessy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire plot. Smith and Leon were also given 35-year prison sentences, the station reported.

TEXAS MAN PLEAD GUILTY IN MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT TO KILL HIS FATHER

File photo of courtroom and gavel

Jaclyn Alexa Edison was sentenced to 10 years of probation and 300 hours of community service for her involvement in a murder-for-hire plot of her husband’s parents. (iStock)

Deputies discovered Ted Shaughnessy dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds on March 2, 2018, after Corey Shaughnessy, the teen’s mother, called 911 to report an intruder at the home. Authorities said the murder-for-hire plot called for the mother to be killed as well, but she was unharmed. The family dog was killed in the break-in.

The elder Shaughnessy’s company posted on Facebook in April that Nicolas Shaughnessy was set to take over the jewelry shop, and an obituary published in the Austin American-Statesman said he was "a proud father to his son, Nicolas."

When questioned by detectives, Nicolas Shaughnessy said he owed his mother $30,000, which he allegedly borrowed to start a day-trading business. Earlier that week, FOX 7 said, the two got into an argument over the loan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives also interviewed Edison and searched her phone, which contained a conversation between the couple and a neighbor over $2,600 that was loaned to Nicolas Shaughnessy in 2017.

The investigation led detectives to the discovery Nicolas Shaughnessy was the sole beneficiary of his parent’s life insurance policy, and the conclusion the couple was experiencing financial struggles.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.