Border security
Published

Unaccompanied Honduran girl, 5, found in Texas days after mother died, authorities say

The girl said she was trying to re-unite with her mother in the US, but authorities said the mother died three days prior

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Chip Roy rips Biden admin over border crisis: 'Violating oaths to the Constitution' Video

Chip Roy rips Biden admin over border crisis: 'Violating oaths to the Constitution'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the border security hearing, the Biden administration's lawsuit against Texas' border barriers, and a potential Biden impeachment inquiry.

An unaccompanied 5-year-old girl from Honduras was found in Texas last week after crossing illegally into the United States, authorities said Thursday. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the girl was found in Eagle Pass. She had a plastic bag with her birth certificate and an address in the U.S. where she was presumably headed. 

Six days earlier, the child was found alone by three women in Piedras Negras, Mexico, across from Eagle Pass, who helped her cross into the U.S.

She allegedly told troopers her father was in Honduras and that she was traveling to reunite with her mother in the U.S. An investigation revealed that the mother had died three days prior. 

TEXAS GOV ABBOTT SWIPES BIDEN IN LATEST WAR OF WORDS OVER BORDER SECURITY, IMPENDING DOJ LAWSUIT

A young girl whose mother died near the US-Mexico border

An image of a 5-year-old Honduran girl found in Eagle Pass, Texas after illegally entering the United States days after she met three women who helped her cross from Mexico, authorities said.   (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The child had been traveling with the women since meeting them. She was apparently being groomed to say that the woman she was being sent to is her mother, a DPS spokesperson said. 

MEXICAN AUTHORITIES CAPTURE ‘CLONED’ US BORDER PATROL VEHICLE IN SUSPECTED SMUGGLING ATTEMPT

Unaccompanied Honduran girl found in Texas

The girl is given water in the Texas heat. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

She said she had been abused in Honduras, authorities said. She was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents. 

The U.S.-Mexico border in Texas has seen increased security measures amid a go-at-it-alone campaign by Gov. Greg Abbott to address the increasing numbers of migrants attempting entry into the U.S.

Honduran girl in Texas

A 5-year-old Honduran girl is approached by authorities near the Texas-Mexico border.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

His most recent move was the installation of Wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande, which has roiled Mexican leaders and immigration activists. 

The Biden administration is suing Abbott over the floating barriers, claiming they raise humanitarian and environmental issues.

The suit also claims that Texas unlawfully installed the barrier without permission. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.