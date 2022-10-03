Texas Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security months after Uvalde school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, announced the state’s new chief of school safety and security on Monday several months after the Uvalde school shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

John P. Scott, of Dallas, was named the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday. He was Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the United States Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District.

Following the May 24 tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott directed TEA to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency to serve as a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature.

The chief is expected to ensure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers, according to Abbott’s office.

"Protecting Texas children and making our schools safer for all are top priorities, and John Scott is uniquely qualified to help lead our efforts ensuring their safety and security in Texas schools," said Abbott said in statement. "Chief Scott's wealth of experience in security and intelligence and exemplary service to our nation makes him the perfect fit as the new Chief of School Safety and Security."

"I look forward to working with Chief Scott as we continue increasing our strong collaboration and communication among state agencies to provide a safe and secure environment for every Texas student, parent, teacher, and school faculty member," the governor added.

Scott will report directly to Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and will have a direct line to the Office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty, Abbott’s office said.

The announcement comes after a month after five Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting were referred to the inspector’s general’s office to face an investigation into their actions in Uvalde.

The more than 300 law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting scene have been heavily criticized for their delayed response in engaging the 18-year-old gunman, eventually taken out by a Border Patrol tactical team.

Previously, Scott has served as Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge for the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge for the Protective Intelligence & Physical Protection Unit in Dallas, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Secret Service Headquarters/Protective Operations Division in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, Scott served as Special Agent in the Vice-Presidential Protective Division and Dignitary Protective Division in Washington, D.C. and in the Houston Field Office.

Before joining the Secret Service, Scott was a U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer and Captain where he completed Airborne and the rigorous Ranger schools. Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University, where he was named a Distinguished Military Graduate.