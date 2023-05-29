Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Texas firefighter stabbed while putting out early morning fire on I-35

Austin Fire Department says victim is 'home and doing ok'

Greg Wehner
An Austin, Texas firefighter was stabbed overnight while putting out fires along I-35 near the downtown area.

The Austin Fire Department posted to Facebook that the firefighter was working several fires near I-35 and Riverside Drive.

Fox 7 in Austin reported that as crews were putting out the fires, a person approached them and became aggressive before stabbing one of the firefighters in the thigh.

TEXAS SERGEANT FOUND DEAD IN CAR, POLICE INVESTIGATING: ‘HEARTBROKEN FOR HIM AND HIS FAMILY’

The fire department said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

"He’s home and doing ok," the department said in the Facebook post.

Firefighter

A firefighter stands behind a fire apparatus in full gear at night. (iStock)

The suspect was arrested on the scene by the Austin Police Department.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries about the stabbing.

FOX 7 said the incident forced crews to shut down a stretch of I-35 for about an hour.

