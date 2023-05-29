Texas firefighter stabbed while putting out early morning fire on I-35

An Austin, Texas firefighter was stabbed overnight while putting out fires along I-35 near the downtown area.

The Austin Fire Department posted to Facebook that the firefighter was working several fires near I-35 and Riverside Drive.

Fox 7 in Austin reported that as crews were putting out the fires, a person approached them and became aggressive before stabbing one of the firefighters in the thigh.

The fire department said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

"He’s home and doing ok," the department said in the Facebook post.

The suspect was arrested on the scene by the Austin Police Department.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries about the stabbing.

FOX 7 said the incident forced crews to shut down a stretch of I-35 for about an hour.