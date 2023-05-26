Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas sergeant found dead in car, police investigating: 'Heartbroken for him and his family'

A concerned citizen notified Harris county deputies after discovering the deceased police sergeant inside a vehicle

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Texas sheriff office shares heartfelt message after deputy found dead in car

Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz with the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared that a citizen had called police to notify them of a deceased deputy in a car on Thursday, May 25. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a Texas sergeant who was found dead inside his vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference that deputies were notified by a concerned citizen of a body inside a vehicle. Police say that when authorities arrived on the scene they found a sergeant with the Waller County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable's Office dead inside the vehicle.

Police have not released the sergeant full name at this time and during a press conference, Harris County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz did not specify if the sergeant was found in a police cruiser or his personal vehicle. 

Harris County Sheriff's Office uniform

Harris County Sheriff's Office announced the death of a sergeant with the Waller County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable's Office who was found in a vehicle late on Thursday night. (Harris County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Diaz went on to say that the agency is "heartbroken" over the loss.

"We want to express our condolences to our partner agency, Constable Smith, he's got a great reputation in the area, we knew him before this, and we're just really heartbroken for him and his family," Diaz shared in a late night press conference. 

MANHATTAN DA ANNOUNCES INDICTMENT AGAINST NYPD OFFICER SEEN PUNCHING 'ERRATIC' HOMELESS MAN ON VIRAL VIDEO

Authorities shared that a concerned citizen called police to notify them discover the agent. 

"We'd like to highlight that it was a citizen who helped us discover this deputy," Diaz continued. "And we're just really thankful that we have people in the community that are still willing to make those phone calls and take an extra step."

Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz

Assistant Chief Thomas Diaz with the Harris County Sheriff's Office gave his condolences to the family and shared that police are investigating the death of the sergeant.  (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators, along with the medical examiners, will determine the cause and manner of death, police said. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.