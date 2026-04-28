Texas elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting child as police search for more victims

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An elementary school teacher in San Antonio, Texas, has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

Authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday that Cecilia Mueller, 46, was taken into custody Monday after an investigation.

Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to the arrest report, a 20-year-old man told authorities he had been in Mueller's fifth-grade class at Lewis Elementary School during the 2016-17 school year.

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Throughout the year, he became one of her "favorites" and engaged in conversations about crushes and other inappropriate topics. Members of that group would sometimes eat lunch with her in the classroom, where he alleged she showed them explicit music videos and, on one occasion, a pornographic video, and played Truth or Dare, at times daring students to kiss each other.

He also said she instructed the students not to tell their parents, warning she could get into serious trouble.

The unnamed victim alleged his former teacher also kissed him in a closet in her classroom and engaged in other sexual acts. He said the abuse ended after the school year, when she reportedly told him not to tell anyone about what they did and to contact her when he turned 18, adding that it would "ruin him," according to the arrest report.

Mueller worked in the Northside Independent School District (NISD), teaching at Lewis Elementary School until June 2019 before transferring to Henderson Elementary School in August 2019, where she has taught since.

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She has been placed on leave by NISD Employee Relations, district officials told News 4 San Antonio. District officials said they are cooperating with the investigation.

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The San Antonio Police Department and Northside Independent School District did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department.