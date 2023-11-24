Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas cheer coach, mother to 3 kids, allegedly killed by boyfriend: 'Truly be missed'

Rosalin Lewis had children ages 5, 3 and 2

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Houston driver rescued from box truck hanging over Texas highway Video

Houston driver rescued from box truck hanging over Texas highway

Crews rescue a Houston driver from a box truck hanging over an overpass on the North Freeway in Texas.

A Texas man has been charged in the murder of a cheerleader coach who was the mother of three young children.

Police in Jasper, Texas, found 24-year-old Rosalin Lewis deceased inside an apartment during the early morning hours of Nov. 18, according to KBMT.

Her cause of death was ruled as "blunt force trauma," according to police.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old William Christian Thomas of Livingston, was arrested and charged with murder. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

NEBRASKA MAN ARRESTED AFTER FATAL THANKSGIVING SHOOTING OF 10-YEAR-OLD SON

Rosalin Lewis smiling in a Facebook picture

Police in Jasper, Texas, found 24-year-old Rosalin Lewis deceased inside an apartment during the early morning hours of Nov. 18, according to KBMT. (Rosalin Lewis/Facebook)

A GoFundMe set up by her family said that she had three children, ages 5, 3 and 2.

The fundraiser says that the young mother was "taken away for her family from a malicious act of someone she trusted and once loved."

THANKSGIVING DAY MASSACRE: EX-HUSBAND GOES ON SHOOTING RAMPAGE IN HOUSTON HOME LEAVING 2 DEAD, 2 INJURED

Lewis had dreams of becoming a veterinary technician while continuing to coach cheer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Rosalin’s impact was so amazing that every young girl she trained became a Cheerleader for Jasper High School. Rosalin will truly be missed and her legacy will live on forever with the love and memories from her children, family, team, friends and the Jasper community," the fundraiser states.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.