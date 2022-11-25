Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured

A 15-year-old injured in the shooting is in stable condition, the Houston Police said

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A shooting at a residential home near Houston, Texas, Thanksgiving night left two people dead and two others wounded, authorities said. An adult injured in the shooting is in critical condition.

Houston police are continuing to investigate the scene at 1500 block of Baggett Lane, in Spring Branch, where four people, including three adults and one teenager, were shot. The two surviving victims were transported to the hospital, Fox Houston reported.

HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said during a briefing Thursday that the family had just finished eating a Thanksgiving meal together when the ex-husband of the deceased came in through the backdoor and opened fire on the family.

A shooting in Houston on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, left two people dead and two wounded, authorities said. 

A shooting in Houston on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, left two people dead and two wounded, authorities said.  (Houston Police)

"There were four other people inside the house that ran into the rooms for safety," Cantu said. The suspect unloaded multiple rounds and reloaded the firearm at least once during the rampage, the chief said. 

WALMART EMPLOYEE IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, KILLS 6 WITH PISTOL, POLICE SAY

The suspect fled the scene.

Police received a call of a shooting in progress at 9:18 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene five minutes later, finding four people shot in the house.

An adult male and an adult female were declared deceased at the scene. A 15-year-old victim is in stable condition while the surviving adult male is in critical condition. 

HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said the family had just finished eating a Thanksgiving meal together when the ex-husband entered the home and opened fire.

HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said the family had just finished eating a Thanksgiving meal together when the ex-husband entered the home and opened fire. (Houston Police)

Police said they are not sure of the relationship among the victims at this time as the family invited non-family friends to the gathering. 

"This is a very sad situation. It's Thanksgiving. People are supposed to celebrate with their families," Cantu said, calling the shooting a "domestic-related incident."

She added: "We are praying for the families."

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. A suspect has not been identified.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.