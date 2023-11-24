Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska

Nebraska man arrested after fatal Thanksgiving shooting of 10-year-old son

The NE man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Associated Press
Published
A father has been arrested in the Thanksgiving Day shooting death of his 10-year-old son.

Omaha police said in a news release that officers rushed to a home late Thursday and found Kendrick McDonald wounded. He later died at a hospital, and several witnesses inside the home were questioned.

Omaha, Lincoln, Nebraska city crime

Several witnesses inside the home were questioned about the Thanksgiving shooting. (Fox News)

His father has been arrested on suspicion of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

No details were released about what happened. Police said only that the investigation is ongoing.