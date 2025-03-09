Expand / Collapse search
Plane crashes in retirement community's parking lot in Pennsylvania: officials

Five people were aboard the plane, according to the FAA

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
A plane crashed in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania retirement community on Sunday afternoon, injuring an unknown number of people.

The crash happened at Brethren Village in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A security official, who witnessed a fireball and saw black smoke emitting from the aircraft, confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital.

Lititz resident Joseph Smith told Fox News Digital that the plane took off from nearby Lancaster Airport before it quickly crashed. 

"[It] immediately went down within 30 seconds after it took off," the local said.

Brethren Village

The crash happened at Brethren Village in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Google Maps)

Smith, who witnessed the chaos in the parking lot from across the street, said that the area smelled strongly of jet fuel.

"The smell of JP-4 hung in the air as they worked to get it under control," he described.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed the crash to Fox News Digital on Sunday.

"A Beechcraft Bonanza crashed in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 9," the statement read. "Five people were on board. The FAA will investigate."

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. Fox News Digital reached out to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police for additional information.

