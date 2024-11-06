5 killed in Arizona when small plane crashes into car while taking off

Five people were killed when a small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon after taking off from an airport near Phoenix, police said.

The Honda HA-420 light business jet crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police there said in a statement.

The jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Video footage shows the small plane wreckage on fire as firefighters work to put out the flames.

Police confirmed that the five people were killed at the scene.

Five people were aboard the plane, authorities said. It was unclear whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate.

No further information was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.