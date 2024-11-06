Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

5 killed in Arizona when small plane crashes into car while taking off

Honda HA-420 light business jet crashes while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
5 killed in Arizona when small plane crashes into car Video

5 killed in Arizona when small plane crashes into car

Five people were killed when a small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon after taking off from an airport near Phoenix, police said. (Credit: KSAZ)

Five people were killed when a small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon after taking off from an airport near Phoenix, police said.

The Honda HA-420 light business jet crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police there said in a statement. 

The jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Video footage shows the small plane wreckage on fire as firefighters work to put out the flames.

HELICOPTER SPINS OUT OF CONTROL AT TEXAS AIRPORT, CRASHES INTO PARKED CAR: VIDEO

plane wreckage on fire

Five people were killed at the scene. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Police confirmed that the five people were killed at the scene. 

plane wreckage

The Honda HA-420 light business jet crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police said. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

Five people were aboard the plane, authorities said. It was unclear whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

plane wreckage

It was unclear what caused the small aircraft to crash while taking off. (FOX10 Phoenix KSAZ)

MULTIPLE PEOPLE KILLED AFTER HELICOPTER CRASHES INTO RADIO TOWER IN HOUSTON

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further information was released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.