Aftermath of small plane crash onto Texas roadway caught on camera with split fuselage, damaged vehicles

A small plane split in two after crashing onto a busy Texas roadway, damaging vehicles and scattering debris.

According to the Victoria Police Department, the crash occurred at an intersection in Victoria on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital the twin-engine Piper PA-31 was carrying just the pilot at the time of the crash.

Police said the aircraft crashed at a busy intersection and hit three vehicles. Officials did not say how many people were involved in the crash, and their injury status was unknown, according to a police spokesperson.

Footage taken by an observer captured the devastation after the crash. Tony Pynor's video footage showed the small aircraft splintered in two.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash.

According to FlightAware, the plane was in the air for around five hours before the crash after taking off from Victoria Regional Airport around 9:52 a.m.

The Victoria Police Department and the FAA are continuing to investigate

The Victoria Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.