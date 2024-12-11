Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Aftermath of small plane crash onto Texas roadway caught on camera with split fuselage, damaged vehicles

One person, the pilot, was on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, the FAA said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Police provide update after plane crash at intersection in Texas Video

Police provide update after plane crash at intersection in Texas

The Victoria Police Department said the plane crashed into three vehicles in Victoria, Texas, Wednesday. (Victoria Police Department)

A small plane split in two after crashing onto a busy Texas roadway, damaging vehicles and scattering debris.

According to the Victoria Police Department, the crash occurred at an intersection in Victoria on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital the twin-engine Piper PA-31 was carrying just the pilot at the time of the crash.

Police said the aircraft crashed at a busy intersection and hit three vehicles. Officials did not say how many people were involved in the crash, and their injury status was unknown, according to a police spokesperson.

GARBAGE TRUCK EXPLODES IN ILLINOIS SUBURB, SENDING DEBRIS FLYING AND INJURING FIRST RESPONDERS

WATCH:

Plane splinters in half after a crash on busy Texas roadway Video

Footage taken by an observer captured the devastation after the crash. Tony Pynor's video footage showed the small aircraft splintered in two.

PEPPERDINE STUDENTS SHELTER IN LIBRARY, CAMPUS CENTER AS MALIBU FIRE FORCES EVACUATIONS

Police and firefighters responded to the crash.

Plane crash scene as first responders respond

First responders gather where a small plane crashed into a busy Texas roadway Wednesday, striking three vehicles.  (Tony Poynor)

According to FlightAware, the plane was in the air for around five hours before the crash after taking off from Victoria Regional Airport around 9:52 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Victoria Police Department and the FAA are continuing to investigate

The Victoria Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.