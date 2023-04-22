Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas cattle found dead with tongues cut out

The Texas sheriff's office is coordinating with other agencies to investigating the suspicious deaths of other cattle found in similar circumstances

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Cattle mutilations: 'Greatest unsolved serial crime spree in human history' Video

Cattle mutilations: 'Greatest unsolved serial crime spree in human history'

In a preview of 'Tucker Carlson Originals: Cattle Mutilations' on Fox Nation, Tucker takes a closer look at who or what could be committing these heinous acts.

Texas authorities are investigating the deaths of six cattle that were found with their tongues removed, no blood spilled and no signs of struggle. 

The cattle were found along a Texas highway in Madison, Brazos, and Robertson County. Ranchers told the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that a six-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found, lying on her side and mutilated.

Black angus cattle

FILE: Cattle grazing on a ranch, Thursday, December 2, 2021.  (Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A straight, clean cut had been made with "apparent precision" to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side – leaving the mat under the removed hide untouched, the sheriff’s office said. The tongue had also been completely removed with no blood spill. 

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of struggle, and there were no signs of footprints or tire tracks in the area.  

WISCONSIN DEPUTIES RESPOND TO DRIVER'S ‘CURIOUS’ CALL OF ‘BOBCAT IN MY CAR,’ BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS

Stranger still, no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay for several weeks. 

Four adult cows and one yearling were discovered along the highway in Brazos and Robertson Counties in similar circumstances. 

The sheriff’s office said the cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jawline, and their tongues completely removed. 

Suspicious Cattle Texas ranches

The six cattle were found dead in three different counties.  (Madison County Sheriff's Office)

On two of the five cows, a circular cut had been made, removing the anus and external genitalia with the same precision as the cuts around the jaw lines of each cow, the sheriff’s office said. 

In each discovery, there were no signs of struggle or disturbance, no blood spill, no noticeable tracks, and no predators or birds would scavenge the remains. 

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown. 

The sheriff’s office said it is coordinating with other agencies across the U.S. to investigate similar incidents

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 